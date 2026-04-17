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Photo 5947
Pretty Birds
The other day I went to work to talk to my supervisor about my bursitis and how long I'll be away. Well, I found these beautiful prints, still in their wrappings.
Yesterday, I tried to figure out the sawtooth hanging thing on the back (sharp little things!), but just put a screw into the wall instead.
They look lovely in my bathroom.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Lynda Parker
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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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