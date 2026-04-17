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Pretty Birds by mozette
Photo 5947

Pretty Birds

The other day I went to work to talk to my supervisor about my bursitis and how long I'll be away. Well, I found these beautiful prints, still in their wrappings.

Yesterday, I tried to figure out the sawtooth hanging thing on the back (sharp little things!), but just put a screw into the wall instead.

They look lovely in my bathroom.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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