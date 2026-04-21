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Day One by mozette
Photo 5951

Day One

The carpark at the front of my unit complex is under way! Yesterday, the builders grubbed the area.
Grubbing is what is done on any piece of land to prepare it for building. They've yet to level it, then put down drainage pipes and get it sorted out as a car park - bitumen and all. And then, they're replacing the front fence, and letterboxes and doing up the front area to make it more secure.

It'll take about 3 weeks.

This is a long time coming too. Now, we'll all have a visitor's car space for our friends. Just one, as space allows, but some people want more... jeez, we can't win!
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Joan Robillard ace
Should be nice when it is finished
April 20th, 2026  
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