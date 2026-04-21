Day One

The carpark at the front of my unit complex is under way! Yesterday, the builders grubbed the area.

Grubbing is what is done on any piece of land to prepare it for building. They've yet to level it, then put down drainage pipes and get it sorted out as a car park - bitumen and all. And then, they're replacing the front fence, and letterboxes and doing up the front area to make it more secure.



It'll take about 3 weeks.



This is a long time coming too. Now, we'll all have a visitor's car space for our friends. Just one, as space allows, but some people want more... jeez, we can't win!