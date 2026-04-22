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Previous
Photo 5952
Uncle Allan
On this date, in 2013, we lost my wonderful uncle to Prostate Cancer.
We remember him every year.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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family
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Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 22nd, 2026
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