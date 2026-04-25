Previous
Dawn Service by mozette
Photo 5955

Dawn Service

This morning my alarm woke me at 4am. It was raining and cold. Did I want to get out of bed? No. But I did. I dressed, turned on the TV and went into my car port to remember the fallen from WWI.

It's been 111 years since the first landing of Gallipoli in Turkey.

Each year, more people turn out for ANZAC Day as the original Anzacs are all gone now, to keep their memory alive, and to remind us this is why we live in peace.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very good
April 24th, 2026  
Lynda Parker
@joansmor afterwards, I went back to bed.
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact