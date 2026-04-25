Dawn Service

This morning my alarm woke me at 4am. It was raining and cold. Did I want to get out of bed? No. But I did. I dressed, turned on the TV and went into my car port to remember the fallen from WWI.



It's been 111 years since the first landing of Gallipoli in Turkey.



Each year, more people turn out for ANZAC Day as the original Anzacs are all gone now, to keep their memory alive, and to remind us this is why we live in peace.