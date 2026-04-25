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Previous
Photo 5955
Dawn Service
This morning my alarm woke me at 4am. It was raining and cold. Did I want to get out of bed? No. But I did. I dressed, turned on the TV and went into my car port to remember the fallen from WWI.
It's been 111 years since the first landing of Gallipoli in Turkey.
Each year, more people turn out for ANZAC Day as the original Anzacs are all gone now, to keep their memory alive, and to remind us this is why we live in peace.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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candle
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Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
April 24th, 2026
Lynda Parker
@joansmor
afterwards, I went back to bed.
April 24th, 2026
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