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It Got Cold by mozette
Photo 5956

It Got Cold

I've got a collection of funny hats.

This is my National Novel Writing Month hat. Even though it's not around anymore, I still love it!

It's cool, funny and warm.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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