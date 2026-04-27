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Previous
Photo 5957
My Next Two Reads 📚
I was out on Friday morning, and used up my QBD gift voucher on these two!
Misha's book was hidden right down the back in another section. It seems a customer had hidden it for themselves... the shop assistant said people did it all the time.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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