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My Next Two Reads 📚 by mozette
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My Next Two Reads 📚

I was out on Friday morning, and used up my QBD gift voucher on these two!

Misha's book was hidden right down the back in another section. It seems a customer had hidden it for themselves... the shop assistant said people did it all the time.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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