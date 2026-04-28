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The Stephen King Car by mozette
Photo 5958

The Stephen King Car

I call this The Stephen King Car because it's bright red, and has Pennywise staring at you from the back window!

I see this car out at my folks place every few days.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details

Marj ace
The composition is great—that intense red really makes the Pennywise detail pop.
April 28th, 2026  
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