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Night Time Activities by mozette
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Night Time Activities

My nights are me chilling out in front of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and me knitting.

Not a bad deal really.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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