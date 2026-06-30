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Crystal Altar by mozette
Photo 6021

Crystal Altar

A few months ago, I emptied out a large terrarium next to my bed and put on my thinking cap of what to use it for.

It occurred to me! A crystal altar! This is in the western side of my house, so will clear my room, help with sleep and dreaming and healing my heart.

Being a full moon yesterday, I set it up as the moon was moving overhead in the daytime.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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