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Previous
Photo 6023
A Foggy Start
Here in Brisbane we awoke to fog everywhere.
It was a warmer than usual night, a cooler morning. But today will be warmer too.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
2nd July 2026 7:33am
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morning
,
traffic
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fog
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 2nd, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
A nice view
July 2nd, 2026
Lynda Parker
@joansmor
thanks. I had to make sure I didn't get the police car into the photo. It's just out of frame on the left.
July 2nd, 2026
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