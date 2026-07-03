Enough Bookmarks

In 2008, I did an art display with bookmarks. 18 months before, I asked friends on bookcrossing to send me bookmarks from where they were... well, I was inundated by them!



The large one toured every library around Logan City to encourage people to read - including a table of free books to select from. And even now I'm getting bookmarks in the mail all these years later.



I've begun leaving the excess bookmarks in little free libraries around my area.