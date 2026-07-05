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A Safe Place by mozette
Photo 6026

A Safe Place

I've been looking for my Zebra Jasper for the last two months.

Well, today, I cleaned out the china cabinet in the living room, and took out a sugar bowl and matching milk jug to donate. Inside the milk jug was a tiny bag with stones in it.

Of course I opened it... and well, I never thought I'd find them here!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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