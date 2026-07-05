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Previous
Photo 6026
A Safe Place
I've been looking for my Zebra Jasper for the last two months.
Well, today, I cleaned out the china cabinet in the living room, and took out a sugar bowl and matching milk jug to donate. Inside the milk jug was a tiny bag with stones in it.
Of course I opened it... and well, I never thought I'd find them here!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
5th July 2026 9:45am
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jasper
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