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Previous
Photo 6027
Salem's Lot 50th Anniversary
I was at Garden City today and was nosing around the bookstore and what do I find?
Yes! The next book which is turning 50 of Stephen King's. I'm going to get in and collect them ... I mean, why not?
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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