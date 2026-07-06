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Salem's Lot 50th Anniversary by mozette
Photo 6027

Salem's Lot 50th Anniversary

I was at Garden City today and was nosing around the bookstore and what do I find?

Yes! The next book which is turning 50 of Stephen King's. I'm going to get in and collect them ... I mean, why not?
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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