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Hey! You! Yeah, you there! by mozette
Photo 6028

Hey! You! Yeah, you there!

I was spotted by a pigeon.

Or did I spotted the pigeon?

We'll never know.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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