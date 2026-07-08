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Winter Sunshine by mozette
Photo 6029

Winter Sunshine

I spent yesterday afternoon sitting here, reading Ged Maybury books. It's nice to be able to chill out somewhere nice and warm in the middle of winter.

I have about three or four reading places in my house: here, my home office, bed, and out the back under the awning.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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