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Previous
Photo 6029
Winter Sunshine
I spent yesterday afternoon sitting here, reading Ged Maybury books. It's nice to be able to chill out somewhere nice and warm in the middle of winter.
I have about three or four reading places in my house: here, my home office, bed, and out the back under the awning.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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365
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Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
7th July 2026 1:47pm
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