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Previous
Photo 6030
I Hate Losing My Car
I had to park the car in a new place at Garden City the other day. When I do this, I always photograph where it is.
Sounds silly, but I never remember where I park it when I park in a new spot besides where I normally do.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
6th July 2026 10:19am
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