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I Hate Losing My Car by mozette
Photo 6030

I Hate Losing My Car

I had to park the car in a new place at Garden City the other day. When I do this, I always photograph where it is.

Sounds silly, but I never remember where I park it when I park in a new spot besides where I normally do.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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