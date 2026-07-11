Yesterday

I was busy yesterday.



I visited a friend where we caught up. But not for too long, as he had to get to the hospital to see his son who's not well.



Then I was off to Office Works to pick up some archive boxes for my office, to replace my old ones - as they are falling apart.



I was starving. So, I dropped into Cafe 63 next door and had lunch. Before I knew it, the weather had turned cold, and I headed home, where i started organising photos for my grandpa's diaries.