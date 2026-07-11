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Previous
Photo 6032
Yesterday
I was busy yesterday.
I visited a friend where we caught up. But not for too long, as he had to get to the hospital to see his son who's not well.
Then I was off to Office Works to pick up some archive boxes for my office, to replace my old ones - as they are falling apart.
I was starving. So, I dropped into Cafe 63 next door and had lunch. Before I knew it, the weather had turned cold, and I headed home, where i started organising photos for my grandpa's diaries.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
10th July 2026 1:17pm
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Marj
ace
Yum !!!
July 11th, 2026
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