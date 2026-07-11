Previous
Yesterday by mozette
Photo 6032

Yesterday

I was busy yesterday.

I visited a friend where we caught up. But not for too long, as he had to get to the hospital to see his son who's not well.

Then I was off to Office Works to pick up some archive boxes for my office, to replace my old ones - as they are falling apart.

I was starving. So, I dropped into Cafe 63 next door and had lunch. Before I knew it, the weather had turned cold, and I headed home, where i started organising photos for my grandpa's diaries.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Yum !!!
July 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact