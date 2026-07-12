Beautiful Day

Today, it's a beautiful winter's day.

I cleaned the unit complex, put out 2 loads of laundry, and made a 6-minute reel for My Reading List on Facebook for tomorrow.



Then I was off to my folks place to get Mum's help sorting out what years photos were taken of grandpa's. I arrived at 11.30am and got home at 4pm. A good day out!



Most of my laundry has dried. And I did the recording of my reel today because the body corporate is getting the car parks cleaned in readiness for it all to be painted up with new lines, unit numbers for visitors and it'll be up to code... along with a new fence and hopefully new letterboxes.