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Winter Woolies by mozette
Photo 6036

Winter Woolies

Our winter stock is in!

I love winter. No matter how cold, you can still get a coat or jacket on. And the colours and styles!

Anyway, it's my favourite time of year.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 14th, 2026  
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