Logistical Carpark Lines!

Very logistical aren't they?



The car park is coming together. The body corporate has done a fantastic job getting this done from start to finish.

From getting rid of the pool, to the car park being done, and the fence - which is yet to come - it's been a huge operation.



But not 24 hours later, everyone started complaining to me about how bad it was, that their extra spot wasn't where they wanted it, there was too much cross-hatch, too much 'no parking' and "what happens when we've got 2 cars and we have a visitor?"



I get these issues every time something new happens here, and nobody likes it. Everyone tracks me down asking questions I can't answer... I simply tell them to talk to their real estate, that I just live here.

They think because my Dad is chairperson of the body corporate I know everything - not the case. There's one person who realises this, and she never asks me about anything. It's a relief.