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Previous
Photo 6039
Clifford Has A Brother Now.
I bought Clifford (on the left) at the QBD here in Brisbane Australia, and he spent the day peeking out of my bag walking around the shopping centre with me a few years ago.
On Tuesday this week, I spotted a younger brother for him... but i need a name for him the guy on the right. He was still in his bag too. Poor little guy.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
16th July 2026 2:12pm
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Rocking to AC/DC? 😊
July 18th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
He needed a twin.
July 18th, 2026
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