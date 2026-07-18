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Clifford Has A Brother Now. by mozette
Photo 6039

Clifford Has A Brother Now.

I bought Clifford (on the left) at the QBD here in Brisbane Australia, and he spent the day peeking out of my bag walking around the shopping centre with me a few years ago.

On Tuesday this week, I spotted a younger brother for him... but i need a name for him the guy on the right. He was still in his bag too. Poor little guy.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Rocking to AC/DC? 😊
July 18th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
He needed a twin.
July 18th, 2026  
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