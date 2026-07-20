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A Sea of Knots by mozette
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A Sea of Knots

I love my hair. But when it's windy, it gets everywhere!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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