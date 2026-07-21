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Previous
Photo 6043
Shredding Day
Last Sunday, I had a big shredding day in my office.
I cleared out so much outdated information, medical records and other shredable items. Then, i found so much i had written by hand and it all needs to be put onto computer!
Three empty boxes, one fallen archive box, and two bags of shredded paper later, I feel as though I didn't get very far - but really I did.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Beverley
ace
A lot of great organising… well done it all takes time. I dictate my hand written journals.. enjoy your week
July 21st, 2026
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