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Shredding Day by mozette
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Shredding Day

Last Sunday, I had a big shredding day in my office.

I cleared out so much outdated information, medical records and other shredable items. Then, i found so much i had written by hand and it all needs to be put onto computer!

Three empty boxes, one fallen archive box, and two bags of shredded paper later, I feel as though I didn't get very far - but really I did.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Beverley ace
A lot of great organising… well done it all takes time. I dictate my hand written journals.. enjoy your week
July 21st, 2026  
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