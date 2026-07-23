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Photo 6044
Funny Foggy Foto
This morning, Brisbane is blanketed with fog! On the news, they said it's so thick the airport is closed.
I was planning to go out, but I don't think it's safe to drive a silver car in fog.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
23rd July 2026 7:28am
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