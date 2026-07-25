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Members Day by mozette
Photo 6046

Members Day

It's Logan Artists Association Members Day. What a lovely day it for it. There were activities, music and food. And I made a mobile, and saw my work at the gallery.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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