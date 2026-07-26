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Previous
Photo 6047
In Remembrance
This statue was made by Mary before 2014. Mary was a lovely potter who was a creative and one of the first people of the Logan Artists Association at its current location.
When Mary died in 2014, her statue was placed in the garden outside the potters studio.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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365
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Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
25th July 2026 10:38am
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