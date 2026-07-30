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Previous
Photo 6051
Gardening Days Part 1
This week, I'm getting into my Garden Maintenance Plan for the year. I normally do it every winter. But last year, I missed it because I was out of action with skin cancer.
Things got so out of order so quickly!
This year, I'm playing catch-up. It won't take long.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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