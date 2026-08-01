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Gardening Days - part 2 by mozette
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Gardening Days - part 2

This morning, I pulled out the pitchfork and tiny shovel and planted the Japanese Box Shrubs. These are the ones I bought at Bunnings to fill the gaps between the matured ones.

It wasn't hard, but I had to be careful not to damage the established root system of the other shrubs. And I didn't. I used new potting mix and put the old soil around the plant, and more new soil, then PowerFeed - a liquid fertiliser that helps plants with shock.

I up-potted a lovely geranium into a bigger pot. It's going to look great!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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