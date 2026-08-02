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Previous
Photo 6054
Facebook Memories
Facebook just reminded me a few days ago that Frankie was here at my place hanging out, being his adorable self.
Jeez I miss that little guy!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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