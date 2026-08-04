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Gardening Days - Part 3 by mozette
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Gardening Days - Part 3

Today i went back to Bunnings and returned the mint for a refund. But they had to give me a voucher instead as it didn't refund... strange.

Anyway, I brought home the makings of a new water tank, and put it together. It's next to the fernhouse, which is convenient.

Now, all the herbs are replaced! They're good for another few years.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Babs ace
Yoi are being busy
August 4th, 2026  
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