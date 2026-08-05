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Previous
Photo 6057
Winning Outside Sculpture
My brother won first prize at the Mt Coot-tha Sculpture Competition on the weekend. He won $1,000 with this piece.
I'm so proud of him.
Gabescuplt.com
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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