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Winning Outside Sculpture by mozette
Photo 6057

Winning Outside Sculpture

My brother won first prize at the Mt Coot-tha Sculpture Competition on the weekend. He won $1,000 with this piece.

I'm so proud of him.

Gabescuplt.com
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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