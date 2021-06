2021_06_01_0063A

Since this was the finish of Memorial Day weekend, I took a quick shot of the flag outside my house. Edited using PhotoScape X software. The vignette is purposeful, trying to downplay the background, which is too clear due to a high f-stop. I used a Canon T3i, 18-55mm kit lens,1/500 f11 ISO 200. I wasn't even thinking about composition at this time. In fact, I took this hours before joining. I may take the same photo,with a little more thought, tomorrow, just to compare. Thanks.