2021_06_03_0164aa

After five weeks this Alocasia (Elephant Ear) has gone from just a bulb in the ground to a newborn. Cannot wait to see what it looks like as a teen. Canon T3i 18-55mm(55mm) 1/50, f5.6 ISO 200 Major zoom 1:1 using PhotoScape X. The T3i is known to be a "noisy" camera, and it clearly shows here.