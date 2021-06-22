Previous
Next
Close-up Fern unfurling by mrbob
15 / 365

Close-up Fern unfurling

After a good watering, fertilizing and an afternoon shower, this fern frond started to come alive.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

MrBob4u

@mrbob
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise