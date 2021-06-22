Sign up
15 / 365
Close-up Fern unfurling
After a good watering, fertilizing and an afternoon shower, this fern frond started to come alive.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
MrBob4u
@mrbob
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
22nd June 2021 6:56pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
