Lonely Fellow by mrbob
Lonely Fellow

Couldn't tell what kind of water bird this was from the distance, but he seems lonely sitting in the middle of the main water hazard at the abandoned Indian Wells Golf Course in Murrells Inlet, SC.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

MrBob4u

@mrbob
