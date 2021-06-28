Previous
Next
An Evening Swim by mrbob
19 / 365

An Evening Swim

The cart trail at Indian Wells Golf Course, now abandoned, leads to a number of water hazards. Some "local" Canadian Geese seemed content to just meander about on this one hazard.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

MrBob4u

@mrbob
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise