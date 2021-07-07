Sign up
24 / 365
Waiting For Elsa?
Two Birds perched high atop a tree in my neighbors yard, not moving for nearly 45 minutes. Strange? Or, just waiting for the rain to move in?
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
MrBob4u
@mrbob
24
photos
2
followers
13
following
6% complete
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
7th July 2021 7:13pm
