24 / 365

Waiting For Elsa?

Two Birds perched high atop a tree in my neighbors yard, not moving for nearly 45 minutes. Strange? Or, just waiting for the rain to move in?
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

MrBob4u

@mrbob
