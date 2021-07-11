Previous
Next
Low Clouds? by mrbob
26 / 365

Low Clouds?

It is very humid today, with periodic rain showers. I went to the front porch, and my lens immediately fogged up. This shot seems to present the clouds at just the tree tops, when, in fact, it is just a foggy lens. A cool optical illusion.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

MrBob4u

@mrbob
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise