26 / 365
Low Clouds?
It is very humid today, with periodic rain showers. I went to the front porch, and my lens immediately fogged up. This shot seems to present the clouds at just the tree tops, when, in fact, it is just a foggy lens. A cool optical illusion.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
MrBob4u
@mrbob
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
11th July 2021 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
