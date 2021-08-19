Sign up
Depoe Bay
Took this quite a while ago while visiting my dad when he lived in Oregon, but decided to upload today. Depoe Bay's claim to fame is "the smallest harbor" in the USA...maybe the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd May 2018 2:01pm
