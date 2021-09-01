Previous
Next
Shoshone Falls 2016 by mrbob
46 / 365

Shoshone Falls 2016

As a comparison, this was taken a year earlier than yesterday's post. The area was under maintenance, and the river diverted. BTW, these Falls claim to be taller than Niagara Falls.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

MrBob4u

@mrbob
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise