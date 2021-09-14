Sign up
50 / 365
Four Legged Visitors IV
Was watering my Tropical Garden in the front yard when these folks showed up. Once they saw me, they ran to a neighbors yard down the road. This is as much as I could blow it up and still have reasonably good shot. Mother is hiding in the trees.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
14th September 2021 4:11pm
