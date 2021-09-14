Previous
Four Legged Visitors IV by mrbob
Four Legged Visitors IV

Was watering my Tropical Garden in the front yard when these folks showed up. Once they saw me, they ran to a neighbors yard down the road. This is as much as I could blow it up and still have reasonably good shot. Mother is hiding in the trees.
