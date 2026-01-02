Sign up
2 / 365
2 - Wolf Moon
Super 'wolf' moon behind transmission towers near Burton-upon-Trent
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Martin Rothe
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm and 75mm Samyang F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
2nd January 2026 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
,
wolf moon
,
pylon
,
transmission tower
,
super moon
