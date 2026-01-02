Previous
2 - Wolf Moon by mrothe
2 / 365

2 - Wolf Moon

Super 'wolf' moon behind transmission towers near Burton-upon-Trent
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Martin Rothe

@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm and 75mm Samyang F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro.
