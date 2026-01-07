Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
7 / 365
7 - Scaffold
Quick snap as I walked into the office in Derby, geometric shapes of the scaffolding and the distant football stadium contrasted with the softer trees
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martin Rothe
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm F/2 and Samyang 75mm F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro. All photos are...
7
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
7th January 2026 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
shapes
,
scaffolding
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close