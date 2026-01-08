Previous
8 - Damp journey home
8 / 365

8 - Damp journey home

Quick photo on my phone from the QMC tram stop towards the bridge. It's been a damp and gloomy day
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Martin Rothe

@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm F/2 and Samyang 75mm F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Photo Details

