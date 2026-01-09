Previous
9 - Melting Snow by mrothe
9 / 365

9 - Melting Snow

Didn't get out of the house with the ice and slush everywhere but snapped out of the window.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Martin Rothe

@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm F/2 and Samyang 75mm F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro. All photos are...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

