14 / 365
14 - Reflections
Reflection(s) of Pride Park Stadium in the window of my office. The window tint gives altered colours
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Martin Rothe
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm F/2 and Samyang 75mm F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
14th January 2026 12:09pm
sky
reflection
sun
stadium
