15 - Antenna by mrothe
15 / 365

15 - Antenna

Did I forget to take a photo until 11pm and then take this out of my bathroom window? Maybe. But I enjoyed the sharp static antennas against the soft moving clouds
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Martin Rothe

@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm F/2 and Samyang 75mm F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro. All photos are...
4% complete

Photo Details

