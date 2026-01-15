Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
15 - Antenna
Did I forget to take a photo until 11pm and then take this out of my bathroom window? Maybe. But I enjoyed the sharp static antennas against the soft moving clouds
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Martin Rothe
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm F/2 and Samyang 75mm F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro. All photos are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
15th January 2026 11:43pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
long exposure
,
ariel
,
antenna
