Previous
Next
29 - Worm by mrothe
29 / 365

29 - Worm

Just some graffiti on a fire exit door near work
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Martin Rothe

ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, photos taken on Fujifilm X-T1 with TTArtisan 25mm F/2 and Samyang 75mm F/1.8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro. All photos are...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact