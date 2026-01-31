Previous
31 - Mountains in the Clouds by mrothe
31 - Mountains in the Clouds

Taken while flying over northern Spain enroute to Tenerife, as the cloud cleared the snow-capped mountains peeked through
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Martin Rothe

Martin Rothe - Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager.
