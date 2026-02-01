Previous
Next
32 - Shrine by mrothe
32 / 365

32 - Shrine

Taken in Puerto de la Cruz at the shrine to San Telmo
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Martin Rothe

ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact